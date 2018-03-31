|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Houston 4, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 14, Kansas City 7
Seattle 2, Cleveland 1
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 13, Detroit 10, 13 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Baltimore (Cashner 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.