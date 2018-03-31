|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|55
|20
|.733
|—
|x-Boston
|52
|23
|.693
|3
|x-Philadelphia
|45
|30
|.600
|10
|New York
|27
|49
|.355
|28½
|Brooklyn
|24
|51
|.320
|31
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|41
|34
|.547
|—
|Miami
|41
|35
|.539
|½
|Charlotte
|34
|42
|.447
|7½
|Orlando
|22
|53
|.293
|19
|Atlanta
|21
|55
|.276
|20½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|x-Indiana
|45
|31
|.592
|½
|Milwaukee
|40
|35
|.533
|5
|Detroit
|35
|40
|.467
|10
|Chicago
|25
|51
|.329
|20½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|61
|14
|.813
|—
|San Antonio
|44
|32
|.579
|17½
|New Orleans
|43
|32
|.573
|18
|Dallas
|23
|52
|.307
|38
|Memphis
|21
|54
|.280
|40
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|46
|29
|.613
|—
|Oklahoma City
|44
|32
|.579
|2½
|Minnesota
|43
|33
|.566
|3½
|Utah
|42
|33
|.560
|4
|Denver
|40
|35
|.533
|6
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|54
|21
|.720
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|34
|.547
|13
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|41
|.446
|20½
|Sacramento
|24
|52
|.316
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|57
|.250
|35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 103, Washington 92
Miami 103, Chicago 92
San Antonio 103, Oklahoma City 99
Indiana 106, Sacramento 103
Milwaukee 116, Golden State 107
|Friday's Games
Chicago 90, Orlando 82
Philadelphia 101, Atlanta 91
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Washington, 3 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.