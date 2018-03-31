Park, Lindberg lead ANA Inspiration; Korda 3 back

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Pernilla Lindberg and Sung Hyun Park quietly broke away Friday at the ANA Inspiration.

Park and Lindberg topped the leaderboard at a tournament-record 12-under 132, three strokes ahead of third-place Jessica Korda after two rounds in hot and calm conditions at Mission Hills.

Park shot an 8-under 64 for the best round of the week. The U.S. Women's Open winner played a nine-hole stretch in 7 under. She holed out for eagle from 100 yards on the par-4 15th to cap the run.

Lindberg had a 67 in the final group of the morning session. The 31-year-old Swede had the first-round lead at 65, and was the only player without a bogey the first two days.

Korda had seven birdies in a 68 to get to 9 under.