David Warner issues tearful apology over ball tampering

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian opener David Warner has issued a tearful apology for his part in the ball-tampering scandal during the third cricket test against South Africa last weekend.

Speaking publicly for the first time to media about the incident, Warner also apologized to cricket fans and players in South Africa.

Warner says "I have brought the game into disrepute on your soil, and I apologize 100 percent."

He says he still hopes to return for Australia after his 12-month ban.

"I just want to move on from this. It is going to take a long time to earn respect back from the Australian public."

Warner was one of three players given bans for their part in the ball-tampering controversy on the third day of the test at Cape Town. Steve Smith, who also lost his captaincy, received a 12-month ban. Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.