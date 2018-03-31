  1. Home
David Warner issues tearful apology over ball tampering

By  Associated Press
2018/03/31 08:18

Disgraced Australian Cricket Vice Captain David Warner, second right, arrives with his wife Candice, second left, and their children at Sydney Airport

Disgraced Australian Cricket Vice Captain David Warner, second left, arrives with his wife Candice, second right, and their children at Sydney Airport

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith grimaces as he speaks to the media in Sydney, Thursday, March 29, 2018, after being sent home from South

Australian opening batsman Cameron Bancroft and Western Australian Cricket Association CEO Christina Matthews address the media at WACA ground, Thursd

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian opener David Warner has issued a tearful apology for his part in the ball-tampering scandal during the third cricket test against South Africa last weekend.

Speaking publicly for the first time to media about the incident, Warner also apologized to cricket fans and players in South Africa.

Warner says "I have brought the game into disrepute on your soil, and I apologize 100 percent."

He says he still hopes to return for Australia after his 12-month ban.

"I just want to move on from this. It is going to take a long time to earn respect back from the Australian public."

Warner was one of three players given bans for their part in the ball-tampering controversy on the third day of the test at Cape Town. Steve Smith, who also lost his captaincy, received a 12-month ban. Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.