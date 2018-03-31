|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gennett Cin
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1.000
|Iannetta Col
|1
|4
|0
|3
|.750
|Martinez StL
|1
|4
|2
|3
|.750
|BAnderson Mia
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.667
|AGonzalez NYM
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.667
|Grandal LAD
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.667
|Harper Was
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.667
|Hoskins Phi
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.667
|Nimmo NYM
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Plawecki NYM
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Russell ChC
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.667
|Home Runs
; 13 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
Lamb, Arizona, 4; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 4; Markakis, Atlanta, 3; Cespedes, New York, 3; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 3; 7 tied at 2.
|Pitching
Brault, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Cishek, Chicago, 1-0; Jeffress, Milwaukee, 1-0; Corbin, Arizona, 1-0; Blach, San Francisco, 1-0; Syndergaard, New York, 1-0; Vizcaino, Atlanta, 1-0; Scherzer, Washington, 1-0; 227 tied at 0-0.