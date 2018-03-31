  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/31 07:39
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gennett Cin 1 4 0 4 1.000
Iannetta Col 1 4 0 3 .750
Martinez StL 1 4 2 3 .750
BAnderson Mia 1 3 1 2 .667
AGonzalez NYM 1 3 1 2 .667
Grandal LAD 1 3 0 2 .667
Harper Was 1 3 0 2 .667
Hoskins Phi 1 3 1 2 .667
Nimmo NYM 1 3 2 2 .667
Plawecki NYM 1 3 2 2 .667
Russell ChC 1 3 1 2 .667
Home Runs

; 13 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Lamb, Arizona, 4; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 4; Markakis, Atlanta, 3; Cespedes, New York, 3; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 3; 7 tied at 2.

Pitching

Brault, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Cishek, Chicago, 1-0; Jeffress, Milwaukee, 1-0; Corbin, Arizona, 1-0; Blach, San Francisco, 1-0; Syndergaard, New York, 1-0; Vizcaino, Atlanta, 1-0; Scherzer, Washington, 1-0; 227 tied at 0-0.