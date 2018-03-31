|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|30
|26
|3
|1
|85
|20
|81
|Man United
|30
|20
|5
|5
|58
|23
|65
|Liverpool
|31
|18
|9
|4
|73
|34
|63
|Tottenham
|30
|18
|7
|5
|59
|25
|61
|Chelsea
|30
|17
|5
|8
|52
|27
|56
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|6
|10
|55
|41
|48
|Burnley
|30
|11
|10
|9
|27
|26
|43
|Leicester
|30
|10
|10
|10
|45
|43
|40
|Everton
|31
|11
|7
|13
|37
|50
|40
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|9
|13
|37
|49
|36
|Watford
|31
|10
|6
|15
|39
|55
|36
|Brighton
|30
|8
|10
|12
|28
|40
|34
|Newcastle
|30
|8
|8
|14
|30
|40
|32
|Swansea
|30
|8
|7
|15
|25
|42
|31
|Huddersfield
|31
|8
|7
|16
|25
|52
|31
|Crystal Palace
|31
|7
|9
|15
|30
|48
|30
|West Ham
|30
|7
|9
|14
|36
|57
|30
|Southampton
|30
|5
|13
|12
|29
|44
|28
|Stoke
|31
|6
|9
|16
|29
|58
|27
|West Brom
|31
|3
|11
|17
|24
|49
|20
|Saturday, March 31
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT
Newcastle vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
West Ham vs. Southampton 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Everton vs. Man City 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 1
Arsenal vs. Stoke 1230 GMT
Chelsea vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|39
|26
|7
|6
|71
|34
|85
|Cardiff
|38
|24
|7
|7
|61
|32
|79
|Fulham
|39
|20
|12
|7
|68
|41
|72
|Aston Villa
|38
|20
|9
|9
|61
|37
|69
|Derby
|38
|16
|14
|8
|56
|38
|62
|Middlesbrough
|39
|18
|8
|13
|55
|38
|62
|Bristol City
|39
|16
|14
|9
|56
|44
|62
|Millwall
|39
|16
|13
|10
|48
|37
|61
|Sheffield United
|39
|18
|7
|14
|52
|44
|61
|Preston
|39
|15
|15
|9
|49
|41
|60
|Brentford
|39
|14
|13
|12
|55
|47
|55
|Leeds
|39
|15
|8
|16
|52
|54
|53
|Ipswich
|38
|15
|7
|16
|47
|48
|52
|Norwich
|39
|13
|13
|13
|41
|46
|52
|QPR
|39
|12
|11
|16
|45
|56
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|39
|13
|7
|19
|43
|56
|46
|Sheffield Wednesday
|39
|10
|14
|15
|45
|53
|44
|Hull
|38
|9
|12
|17
|53
|59
|39
|Reading
|39
|9
|12
|18
|45
|57
|39
|Bolton
|39
|9
|12
|18
|34
|58
|39
|Barnsley
|39
|7
|13
|19
|39
|58
|34
|Birmingham
|38
|9
|6
|23
|28
|57
|33
|Sunderland
|39
|6
|13
|20
|42
|69
|31
|Burton Albion
|39
|7
|9
|23
|28
|70
|30
|Friday, March 30
Millwall 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Preston 1
Cardiff 3, Burton Albion 1
Leeds 2, Bolton 1
Norwich 0, Fulham 2
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2
Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1
Reading 1, QPR 0
Middlesbrough 1, Wolverhampton 2
Derby 1, Sunderland 4
|Saturday, March 31
Birmingham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT
|Monday, April 2
Preston vs. Derby 1145 GMT
Ipswich vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Norwich 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
|Tuesday, April 3
Fulham vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|37
|24
|8
|5
|71
|23
|80
|Blackburn
|38
|23
|10
|5
|72
|35
|79
|Shrewsbury
|39
|23
|9
|7
|52
|31
|78
|Rotherham
|39
|20
|6
|13
|64
|46
|66
|Scunthorpe
|40
|15
|15
|10
|57
|48
|60
|Plymouth
|39
|17
|9
|13
|51
|47
|60
|Peterborough
|39
|15
|13
|11
|61
|49
|58
|Charlton
|38
|16
|10
|12
|50
|46
|58
|Portsmouth
|38
|17
|4
|17
|48
|47
|55
|Bristol Rovers
|39
|16
|6
|17
|56
|58
|54
|Bradford
|38
|16
|5
|17
|49
|56
|53
|Southend
|39
|13
|11
|15
|45
|59
|50
|Doncaster
|38
|12
|13
|13
|47
|45
|49
|Gillingham
|38
|12
|13
|13
|43
|43
|49
|Fleetwood Town
|39
|13
|9
|17
|51
|57
|48
|Blackpool
|39
|11
|14
|14
|45
|50
|47
|Oxford United
|38
|12
|10
|16
|53
|58
|46
|Walsall
|38
|11
|11
|16
|47
|57
|44
|Milton Keynes Dons
|39
|10
|12
|17
|39
|52
|42
|AFC Wimbledon
|39
|11
|9
|19
|37
|50
|42
|Oldham
|37
|10
|10
|17
|50
|65
|40
|Northampton
|40
|10
|10
|20
|36
|67
|40
|Rochdale
|37
|8
|14
|15
|38
|46
|38
|Bury
|39
|7
|9
|23
|32
|59
|30
|Thursday, March 29
Blackburn 2, Bradford 0
Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
|Friday, March 30
Oxford United 1, Scunthorpe 1
Wigan 3, Oldham 0
Northampton 0, Charlton 4
Blackpool 1, Doncaster 2
Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury 1
Rotherham 1, Peterborough 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1
Plymouth 4, Southend 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1
|Saturday, March 31
Walsall vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
|Monday, April 2
Peterborough vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Wigan 1630 GMT
|Tuesday, April 3
Bury vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|38
|24
|5
|9
|65
|40
|77
|Luton Town
|40
|21
|11
|8
|82
|42
|74
|Wycombe
|40
|20
|11
|9
|73
|54
|71
|Notts County
|40
|18
|13
|9
|61
|42
|67
|Exeter
|39
|20
|6
|13
|52
|44
|66
|Coventry
|39
|19
|8
|12
|48
|32
|65
|Lincoln City
|39
|17
|13
|9
|56
|42
|64
|Mansfield Town
|39
|16
|15
|8
|56
|41
|63
|Swindon
|39
|19
|4
|16
|60
|59
|61
|Carlisle
|40
|16
|12
|12
|57
|49
|60
|Colchester
|40
|15
|13
|12
|49
|44
|58
|Newport County
|39
|13
|15
|11
|49
|50
|54
|Cambridge United
|40
|14
|12
|14
|42
|52
|54
|Crawley Town
|40
|15
|8
|17
|50
|57
|53
|Cheltenham
|40
|12
|12
|16
|58
|58
|48
|Stevenage
|39
|11
|12
|16
|50
|56
|45
|Crewe
|40
|13
|4
|23
|50
|65
|43
|Yeovil
|37
|11
|9
|17
|47
|57
|42
|Morecambe
|39
|9
|15
|15
|38
|48
|42
|Port Vale
|40
|10
|12
|18
|43
|55
|42
|Forest Green
|39
|11
|7
|21
|47
|67
|40
|Grimsby Town
|40
|9
|11
|20
|32
|61
|38
|Chesterfield
|38
|9
|7
|22
|41
|68
|34
|Barnet
|40
|8
|9
|23
|36
|59
|33
|Friday, March 30
Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1
Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1
Lincoln City 3, Exeter 2
Yeovil vs. Forest Green ppd.
Newport County 1, Coventry 1
Notts County 0, Wycombe 0
Swindon 1, Morecambe 1
Colchester 2, Luton Town 1
Mansfield Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0
Barnet 2, Crewe 1
Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1
|Monday, April 2
Coventry vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Barnet 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT