Loss, love for Macdonald, Cumberbatch in 'The Child in Time'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Macdonald says TV viewers shouldn't be discouraged by the subject matter of "The Child in Time ."

The TV movie, airing Sunday on PBS, is based on Ian McEwan's novel about a toddler's kidnapping and the aftermath. Macdonald and Benedict Cumberbatch play the parents.

Macdonald says the drama isn't a crime procedural that dwells on the girl's abduction. Instead, she said, it's a nuanced, uplifting story about relationships and love.

The Scottish-born actress' other TV and movie credits include "Boardwalk Empire," ''Gosford Park" and the upcoming film "Holmes and Watson."