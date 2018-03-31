AP PHOTOS: Latin America commemorates Good Friday

Penitents carry crucifixes during a Good Friday procession in Taxco, Mexico, Friday March 30, 2018. In Taxco, Roman Catholic brotherhoods preserve a H
Guatemalan devotees wearing purple and white carried a 3-ton religious float during a procession in Antigua, while Costa Ricans lined the streets to watch a reenactment of Jesus' crucifixion.
On a hill overlooking La Paz, Bolivia, costumed Roman soldiers tied men to wooden crosses as women knelt on the ground and played the role of the Three Marias.
Peruvians clasped their hands in prayer, burned incense, and veiled their heads with lace amid a gathering of thousands honoring the patron saint of Lima.
In Taxco, Mexico, hooded penitents dragged chains and flogged themselves with nail-studded whips to preserve a tradition dating to the 1600s. Meanwhile, in the country's capital, actors wailed in grief over the death of Jesus.
A Haitian woman wrapped a black rosary around her hand. Nearby, someone removed their shoes and fell in prostration on the pavement.
Here is a gallery of Good Friday images from Latin America.