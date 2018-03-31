Protesters in Brazil commemorate shooting of 13-year-old

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Protesters are taking to Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach for the one-year anniversary of the death of 13-year-old Maria Eduarda Alves da Conceicao.

Alves da Conceicao was hit by stray bullets from a military police officer's rifle while drinking water from a fountain on her school's patio during gym class.

The gathering Friday was in protest of all the children killed in shootouts, particularly those who live in Rio's many favelas. Classmates of Alves da Conceicao held signs with the names of 47 other children killed between 2007 and 2018.

It's been just over a month since Brazil's President Michel Temer called for a federal intervention in the state's public security, but there does not yet appear to be any improvement.