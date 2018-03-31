  1. Home
  2. World

Arnold Schwarzenegger is stable after heart surgery

By  Associated Press
2018/03/31 02:05

FILE - In this March 21, 2018 file photo, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at the first New Way California Summit in Los Angeles. S

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger waves as he arrives at the Elysee Palace prior to a meeting on climate change in Paris.

NEW YORK (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing heart surgery.

The 70-year-old former California governor had a scheduled procedure to replace a pulmonic valve on Thursday, according to Schwarzenegger's spokesman. He was in stable condition on Friday.

Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilding star before turning to movies. His career as an action hero took off with the box-office hit "Conan the Barbarian" in 1982. His role in the "Terminator" in 1984 propelled him into box-office superstardom. He served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

He had surgery in 1997 to replace the same heart valve. A motorcycle crash in 2001 left him with several broken ribs. He's had a hip replaced and had rotator cuff surgery in 2003.