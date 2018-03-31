Qatar, UAE spend heavily on lobbyists amid a war of words

WASHINGTON (AP) — A diplomatic crisis in the Middle East is also unfolding in Washington as bitter rivals Qatar and the United Arab Emirates battle for influence.

Disclosure records filed with the Justice Department show both countries spent heavily over the last year on lawyers, lobbyists, public relations specialists and advertising firms.

On Qatar's roster are Republican former Attorney General John Ashcroft and ex-advisers to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Ashcroft's law firm received a $2.5 million retainer.

The UAE's embassy pays The Harbour Group up to $5 million annually to orchestrate a public diplomacy and communications program. The UAE's ambassador to the United States also hired his former director of legislative affairs to be the embassy's chief liaison to Capitol Hill. She makes $25,000 a month.