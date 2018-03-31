India, Pakistan to resolve harassment complaints

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Pakistan have agreed to resolve complaints of harassment of diplomats based in the capital of each nation to ease tensions between the long-time rivals.

The agreement on Friday came within weeks of Pakistan calling its top diplomat in India back home for consultations after allegations of harassment of Pakistani diplomatic staff by intelligence agencies in New Delhi.

The diplomat, Sohail Mahmood, returned to New Delhi after a week.

India voiced similar complaints against Pakistan and said in one instance its top diplomat was prevented by intelligence agents from attending a meeting in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

An identical statement issued by the two countries said both sides have agreed to resolve matters related to treatment of diplomats in accordance with a code of conduct.