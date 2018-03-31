2 notorious IS members say revoking UK citizenship unfair

KOBANI, Syria (AP) — Two British members of the Islamic State group who allegedly belonged to a cell notorious for the beheading of hostages in northern Syria say that revoking their citizenship denies them a fair trial.

The two men are thought to be among four members of the IS cell dubbed "The Beatles" that are believed to have captured, tortured and killed hostages including American journalists and aid workers.

They spoke to The Associated Press in an interview from their captivity Friday in northern Syria, the first to a media outlet since their detention. El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey were captured in early January in eastern Syria by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

In the interview, they slammed the "audacity" of the British government for its "illegal" decision to strip their citizenship. They did not admit any involvement in hostage-takings or beheadings.