South Africa vs. Australia 4th test scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at stumps on the first day of the fourth cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers.

South Africa won the toss South Africa 1st Innings

Dean Elgar c Sayers b Lyon 19

Aiden Markram c M Marsh b Cummins 152

Hashim Amla c Handscomb b Cummins 27

AB de Villiers c Paine b Sayers 69

Faf du Plessis lbw b Cummins 0

Temba Bavuma not out 25

Kagiso Rabada c Renshaw b Sayers 0

Quinton de Kock not out 7

Extras: (8b, 6lb) 14

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 313

Overs: 88.

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-142, 3-247, 4-247, 5-299, 6-299.

Still to bat: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 18-3-60-0, Chadd Sayers 26-6-64-2, Pat Cummins 19-3-53-3, Nathan Lyon 21-1-95-1, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-23-0, Matthew Renshaw 1-0-4-0.

Series: South Africa leads four-test series 2-1.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Nigel Llong, England.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.