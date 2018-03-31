South Africa vs. Australia 4th test scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at stumps on the first day of the fourth cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers.
|South Africa won the toss
|South Africa 1st Innings
Dean Elgar c Sayers b Lyon 19
Aiden Markram c M Marsh b Cummins 152
Hashim Amla c Handscomb b Cummins 27
AB de Villiers c Paine b Sayers 69
Faf du Plessis lbw b Cummins 0
Temba Bavuma not out 25
Kagiso Rabada c Renshaw b Sayers 0
Quinton de Kock not out 7
Extras: (8b, 6lb) 14
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 313
Overs: 88.
Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-142, 3-247, 4-247, 5-299, 6-299.
Still to bat: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.
Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 18-3-60-0, Chadd Sayers 26-6-64-2, Pat Cummins 19-3-53-3, Nathan Lyon 21-1-95-1, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-23-0, Matthew Renshaw 1-0-4-0.
Series: South Africa leads four-test series 2-1.
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Nigel Llong, England.
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.