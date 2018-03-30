|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|76
|48
|17
|11
|107
|253
|196
|x-Tampa Bay
|77
|51
|22
|4
|106
|275
|221
|x-Toronto
|77
|46
|24
|7
|99
|261
|219
|Florida
|76
|39
|29
|8
|86
|231
|231
|Detroit
|78
|29
|38
|11
|69
|205
|242
|Montreal
|77
|28
|37
|12
|68
|196
|245
|Ottawa
|77
|27
|39
|11
|65
|210
|272
|Buffalo
|77
|24
|41
|12
|60
|180
|256
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Washington
|77
|46
|24
|7
|99
|243
|225
|Pittsburgh
|78
|44
|28
|6
|94
|257
|241
|Columbus
|78
|44
|29
|5
|93
|227
|212
|Philadelphia
|78
|39
|25
|14
|92
|234
|232
|New Jersey
|77
|40
|28
|9
|89
|232
|232
|Carolina
|77
|34
|32
|11
|79
|215
|244
|N.Y. Rangers
|77
|33
|35
|9
|75
|223
|248
|N.Y. Islanders
|77
|32
|35
|10
|74
|246
|279
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Nashville
|77
|50
|16
|11
|111
|250
|196
|x-Winnipeg
|77
|47
|20
|10
|104
|257
|206
|Minnesota
|77
|43
|24
|10
|96
|238
|217
|St. Louis
|76
|43
|28
|5
|91
|212
|198
|Colorado
|77
|41
|28
|8
|90
|241
|224
|Dallas
|78
|39
|31
|8
|86
|220
|215
|Chicago
|78
|32
|36
|10
|74
|223
|240
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|77
|48
|22
|7
|103
|256
|208
|San Jose
|78
|44
|24
|10
|98
|241
|214
|Los Angeles
|78
|43
|28
|7
|93
|228
|192
|Anaheim
|77
|39
|25
|13
|91
|218
|208
|Calgary
|78
|35
|33
|10
|80
|206
|239
|Edmonton
|78
|34
|38
|6
|74
|225
|252
|Vancouver
|78
|29
|40
|9
|67
|203
|249
|Arizona
|78
|27
|40
|11
|65
|195
|248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 6, Buffalo 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Ottawa 3, Florida 2, OT
Nashville 5, San Jose 3
Minnesota 5, Dallas 2
Chicago 6, Winnipeg 2
Columbus 5, Calgary 1
Vancouver 2, Edmonton 1
Los Angeles 4, Arizona 2
|Friday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.