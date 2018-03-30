  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/30 22:04
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 20 .733
x-Boston 52 23 .693 3
x-Philadelphia 44 30 .595 10½
New York 27 49 .355 28½
Brooklyn 24 51 .320 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 34 .547
Miami 41 35 .539 ½
Charlotte 34 42 .447
Orlando 22 52 .297 18½
Atlanta 21 54 .280 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 45 30 .600
x-Indiana 45 31 .592 ½
Milwaukee 40 35 .533 5
Detroit 35 40 .467 10
Chicago 24 51 .320 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 61 14 .813
San Antonio 44 32 .579 17½
New Orleans 43 32 .573 18
Dallas 23 52 .307 38
Memphis 21 54 .280 40
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 46 29 .613
Oklahoma City 44 32 .579
Minnesota 43 33 .566
Utah 42 33 .560 4
Denver 40 35 .533 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 21 .720
L.A. Clippers 41 34 .547 13
L.A. Lakers 33 41 .446 20½
Sacramento 24 52 .316 30½
Phoenix 19 57 .250 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 103, Washington 92

Miami 103, Chicago 92

San Antonio 103, Oklahoma City 99

Indiana 106, Sacramento 103

Milwaukee 116, Golden State 107

Friday's Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Washington, 3 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.