Rosa Parks house to be shown, after trans-Atlantic odyssey

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South will be briefly displayed in Rhode Island, after a trans-Atlantic odyssey conceived by an artist and a Parks family member determined to preserve the civil rights activist's legacy.

Volunteers are working to assemble the house so it can be displayed for free Saturday and Sunday, Easter weekend.

Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after refusing to give up her bus seat. Years later, her niece bought the house off a demolition list for $500 then donated it to an artist who reassembled it in Germany.

He returned it to America for a Brown University exhibition, but the show was canceled. The house will have to be disassembled after the weekend, and it's not clear where it will go.