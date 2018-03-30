Text-To-Speech is now possible on Google Cloud

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Powered by machine learning, Text-To-Speech API is now able to synthesize text into languages and voices.

Following the visual and audio API, Google launched cloud text-to-speech API, with application of DeepMind's revolutionary research in WaveNet. DeepMind's intensive research in speech generation by machine learning prototypes helps to reduce the void between machine and human performance by over 50%.

Many Google products such as Google Assistant, Google Search and Google Maps are now enabled with high-quality Text-To-Speech function.

Google Cloud Text-To-Speech supports over 30 different voices in different languages, and will continue to add more over time. This function is also usable across various forms of applications or devices,.