Parents of Taiwanese student arrested over school threats fly to U.S.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Entertainers Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Di Ying (狄鶯) left on a flight to New York Friday evening in an effort to help their only son, who has been arrested after making threats of violence against his school in Pennsylvania.

An Tso Sun (孫安佐), 18, reportedly told a schoolmate to stay away from the Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School on May 1 because he was going to “shoot it up,” reports said.

As a result, he was arrested, and a search of his living quarters turned up a garrote, a crossbow, a ballistic vest and ammunition, but no gun. Police said he had been searching online for information on how to buy an AK-47 assault rifle or an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

His mother, Taiwanese opera star Di Ying, told the media her son would have said this only as a joke, and that some of the items had been intended for use at a Halloween party.

Friday evening, the parents reportedly boarded a 7:10 p.m. EVA Airways flight at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport with destination New York, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

They reportedly tried to evade the crowds of journalists and camera crews at the airport by paying extra to leave by a VIP exit, but they had bought economy tickets, the newspaper wrote.

The trip all the way to Philadelphia was expected to take at least 17 hours, reports said.

In a statement released to the media Friday afternoon, the young man’s father apologized and said the couple would accompany their son to face the legal process in the United States.

Since no gun had been found, it might be difficult to convict Sun of anything, though his school had already canceled his registration, which might lead to the loss of his student visa, reports said.