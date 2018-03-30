Free entry for Taiwan’s biggest cardboard maze on Children’s Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A maze, made of purely cardboard, is free for public entry on Children's Day, April 4.

The maze is located at Chung Hsing Cultural and Creative Park in Wujie Township in Yilan County. It is approximately 18 meters in length and width, spanning 82 square meters in area. Made from carton paper, the maze is designed to be a tool of entertainment for family bonding.

The opening hours of the maze are 10a.m. till 7 p.m., every public holiday and weekend till the end of April. The original price for entry is set to be NT$50 (US$1.70).