Free entry for Taiwan’s biggest cardboard maze on Children’s Day

Public gets to visit the cardboard maze in Yilan for free on 4th April

By Jane Lau,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/30 20:41

If you go, you can also take a train to Yilan and rent a scooter to get there (By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A maze, made of purely cardboard, is free for public entry on Children's Day, April 4.

The maze is located at Chung Hsing Cultural and Creative Park in Wujie Township in Yilan County. It is approximately 18 meters in length and width, spanning 82 square meters in area. Made from carton paper, the maze is designed to be a tool of entertainment for family bonding.

The opening hours of the maze are 10a.m. till 7 p.m., every public holiday and weekend till the end of April. The original price for entry is set to be NT$50 (US$1.70).
Yilan
Children's Day
cardboard maze

