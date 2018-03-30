The Latest: Cosby arrives for 2nd day of pretrial hearings

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the second day of pretrial hearings ahead of his retrial on sexual assault charges.

Cosby's lawyers outlined their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich at the first day of hearings on Thursday.

Judge Steven O'Neill could rule as early as Friday on whether the defense can call a witness who claims Andrea Constand spoke about falsely accusing a celebrity.

O'Neill also will decide how much jurors will hear about Cosby's financial settlement with Constand.

The judge on Thursday rejected assertions made by Cosby's lawyers that he could be seen as biased because his wife is a social worker who advocates for assault victims.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

1 a.m.

Bill Cosby's lawyers are honing their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday.

