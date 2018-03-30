Feds to prosecute drug, gun charges against Juelz Santana

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities will prosecute the drug and gun charges that rapper Juelz Santana faces following an incident at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this month.

Santana had faced both state and federal charges in the matter. But the state charges were dismissed this week, as Essex County prosecutors said they would defer to federal authorities.

Santana had pleaded not guilty to state charges. He remains jailed pending further hearings.

Authorities say security personnel found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and oxycodone pills Santana didn't have a prescription for in a carry-on bag containing his identification.

They say he fled the area, leaving two bags behind. He turned himself in three days later.

The 36-year-old New York City-born rapper lives in Totowa, New Jersey. His real name is LaRon James.