Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;WSW;14;78%;70%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;NW;14;33%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;20;9;Sunny and nice;22;9;NNW;12;47%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;20;12;A morning shower;14;9;SW;30;54%;44%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;13;4;Cloudy;11;2;SSW;15;77%;58%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;3;-7;Sunny;2;-5;SSE;7;63%;7%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds, hotter;39;16;Rain and drizzle;18;6;N;18;55%;84%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow, colder;-4;-18;Sunny and quite cold;-5;-16;WSW;10;66%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;28;21;Clearing, a t-storm;28;21;N;6;80%;85%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;9;Periods of sun;20;13;S;8;69%;16%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;22;16;A shower in the p.m.;23;16;WSW;16;66%;73%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, cooler;25;14;Mostly sunny;27;14;WNW;18;36%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;SSW;7;79%;66%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;34;21;A t-storm in spots;31;20;SSE;7;56%;46%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;12;68%;80%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;17;9;Partly sunny, windy;17;7;WNW;35;45%;25%;6

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;17;8;Partly sunny;23;9;SSW;11;34%;1%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer;24;12;Rain and a t-storm;25;8;SW;20;54%;88%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;11;3;A bit of rain;8;2;NNE;17;73%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;18;10;Spotty showers;18;10;W;9;81%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun;28;19;Some sun, a shower;27;18;ENE;13;56%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;12;8;Spotty showers;15;6;WNW;24;77%;88%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;14;4;Partly sunny;12;4;SW;16;68%;44%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;20;4;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;SSE;6;70%;12%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;14;9;Showers and t-storms;15;7;ESE;11;85%;93%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;29;20;Humid with sunshine;27;20;E;12;72%;13%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers around;30;18;A thunderstorm;29;18;NE;6;44%;74%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;7;Sunny and nice;19;9;WSW;12;52%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NE;17;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;20;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;SE;22;68%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;25;18;Partly sunny;27;19;NNE;6;60%;34%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;36;28;Warm with some sun;36;28;SSE;18;68%;6%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Very windy, a shower;10;-5;NW;41;55%;56%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;S;10;73%;78%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-2;Cloudy and cold;3;-1;ENE;17;76%;35%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;Mostly sunny;23;18;N;16;87%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;22;12;Warm with sunshine;27;17;S;19;52%;25%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;S;9;78%;63%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;37;19;Hazy and hot;36;20;ESE;13;39%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;18;3;Increasing clouds;16;0;NNE;11;45%;26%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;23;Showers and t-storms;36;24;SSE;11;59%;74%;10

Dili, East Timor;P.M. showers, cooler;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;8;73%;59%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;8;4;Clearing, a shower;7;2;NNE;23;79%;55%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;26;13;Partly sunny;30;14;N;12;29%;9%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Morning rain;17;11;Partly sunny;18;12;WNW;19;58%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;28;21;Becoming cloudy;28;21;SE;11;72%;44%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A morning shower;25;13;E;8;66%;60%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;30;20;Partly sunny;28;20;ENE;16;55%;6%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and chilly;3;-8;Sunny, but chilly;2;-7;ENE;11;64%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSE;8;74%;79%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;26;21;Nice with sunshine;26;20;E;14;60%;13%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;Clouds and sun, nice;28;21;NE;6;68%;39%;8

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy, warm;39;23;Clouds and sun;38;23;SE;8;33%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, summerlike;37;17;Hazy and hot;35;19;NE;14;22%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and milder;13;7;Increasing clouds;18;11;S;10;60%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;15;70%;58%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and cooler;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;N;15;56%;3%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;15;Increasing clouds;25;15;SSE;8;66%;78%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;26;10;Sunny and very warm;29;11;NNE;7;21%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;36;24;Hazy sun;34;23;WSW;21;46%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;23;11;A stray t-shower;25;11;SSE;9;53%;51%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, breezy, warm;38;22;Plenty of sunshine;38;21;NNW;22;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow;5;3;A touch of rain;11;6;SSE;11;82%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;NE;10;52%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;W;10;67%;78%;11

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;39;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;SSE;13;63%;57%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NE;6;74%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;1;A t-storm in spots;13;-1;ENE;11;48%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SW;10;71%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;23;19;Turning sunny;23;19;S;12;74%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;13;9;Partial sunshine;16;9;SW;10;57%;18%;6

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;9;5;Showers around;8;3;NW;18;81%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Dense fog will lift;27;14;Mostly cloudy;25;14;S;8;55%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;10;74%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with a shower;11;5;Partly sunny;13;4;W;20;44%;29%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Mostly sunny;33;27;NW;9;64%;46%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;23;A couple of showers;29;24;ENE;7;78%;89%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;ENE;14;56%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;SSE;9;53%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;NE;10;28%;4%;12

Miami, United States;Areas of low clouds;27;20;Cloudy with a shower;27;21;ENE;12;72%;55%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;5;0;A little p.m. rain;10;2;E;8;83%;87%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;SE;12;62%;9%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with sunshine;27;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;E;13;69%;15%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;9;-3;Becoming cloudy;7;0;S;8;48%;64%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;1;-5;Low clouds may break;3;1;SSE;8;74%;34%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sunshine;32;23;W;11;67%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;14;A t-storm in spots;26;15;NNE;19;60%;55%;14

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;3;Sunshine;14;6;S;13;31%;19%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;21;9;Sunny and nice;23;10;WNW;11;51%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;0;-13;Sunny, but cold;-6;-12;SSW;13;74%;25%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and cooler;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;SSW;11;46%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and chilly;4;-9;Mostly sunny;3;-7;N;5;51%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;-4;Cloudy;8;-2;SSW;20;53%;82%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;Decreasing clouds;29;25;NE;10;73%;66%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;20;57%;10%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;23;Low clouds;31;24;NE;13;67%;44%;4

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;10;4;Showers around;11;4;W;12;68%;86%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;Mostly sunny, cooler;27;15;ESE;17;55%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;35;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSW;9;74%;64%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NNE;20;76%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;N;9;41%;27%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder with some sun;13;5;Spotty showers;11;4;W;10;81%;75%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;21;5;Increasing clouds;19;9;WSW;13;60%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;18;12;Cloudy, downpours;18;12;NNE;12;75%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;10;Turning sunny;18;9;ENE;13;69%;7%;7

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;12;73%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;6;0;Partly sunny;5;1;SSE;6;56%;55%;2

Riga, Latvia;Periods of snow;5;-1;Periods of sun;5;-1;E;4;74%;29%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;NE;9;64%;9%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;35;23;Partly sunny;30;19;NNE;17;13%;2%;10

Rome, Italy;A little p.m. rain;20;12;Heavy thunderstorms;16;7;SW;19;80%;87%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;2;-10;Abundant sunshine;2;-7;NE;10;59%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;High clouds;22;11;Low clouds breaking;19;11;WSW;12;86%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;ENE;15;61%;26%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;26;23;A shower in spots;27;23;NE;17;67%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;26;18;N;9;64%;38%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;10;Partly sunny, nice;27;8;N;7;16%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;Sunny and nice;28;13;SW;7;41%;4%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;N;9;63%;17%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cold with rain;10;5;Partly sunny;16;6;ENE;10;61%;31%;5

Seattle, United States;A shower;13;7;Partly sunny;15;5;SSW;8;60%;28%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;Mostly sunny, mild;21;9;SW;10;48%;27%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;20;13;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;SSE;15;57%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;13;77%;75%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;19;5;Clouds and sun, mild;20;8;SSE;13;60%;25%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;29;22;NE;8;55%;2%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but chilly;3;-5;Periods of sun;3;-3;E;8;57%;7%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;29;21;Not as warm;24;20;N;16;69%;55%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;29;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;18;ESE;25;49%;0%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;4;-4;Periods of sun;3;-4;E;14;67%;2%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;28;9;WNW;15;39%;63%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy, windy;14;6;Inc. clouds;12;4;SE;17;62%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;28;15;Not as warm;23;12;NW;17;16%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;A passing shower;19;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NNE;12;53%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;23;14;Thunderstorms;26;11;SSW;20;39%;92%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;SSW;14;47%;7%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;Showers around;8;-2;W;27;57%;84%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Brilliant sunshine;30;21;Clouds and sun, warm;31;14;NE;14;30%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;30;12;Partly sunny, cooler;22;10;WNW;20;53%;4%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;11;-1;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;4;WSW;19;33%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;12;4;A thick cloud cover;12;4;E;7;52%;45%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;13;9;Spotty showers;16;6;WNW;19;70%;87%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;Becoming cloudy;32;22;ENE;8;49%;36%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;8;-3;A little p.m. rain;9;2;E;7;74%;87%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;14;3;Showers around;13;7;SE;16;75%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;18;16;Partly sunny, windy;21;12;SSE;39;81%;60%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;24;High clouds and warm;37;23;WSW;10;51%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler with rain;16;4;Inc. clouds;14;3;ENE;5;50%;36%;5

