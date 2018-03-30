Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;77;Clouds and sun;86;77;WSW;9;78%;70%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;97;70;Plenty of sunshine;91;73;NW;9;33%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;68;49;Sunny and nice;71;48;NNW;7;47%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;68;53;A morning shower;58;47;SW;19;54%;44%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;55;39;Cloudy;51;36;SSW;9;77%;58%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;37;20;Sunny;36;24;SSE;4;63%;7%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds, hotter;101;61;Rain and drizzle;65;43;N;11;55%;84%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow, colder;26;-1;Sunny and quite cold;22;4;WSW;6;66%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;83;70;Clearing, a t-storm;83;69;N;3;80%;85%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;49;Periods of sun;67;56;S;5;69%;16%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;72;61;A shower in the p.m.;73;61;WSW;10;66%;73%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, cooler;78;56;Mostly sunny;80;57;WNW;11;36%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;SSW;4;79%;66%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;93;69;A t-storm in spots;88;68;SSE;4;56%;46%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;S;7;68%;80%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;62;48;Partly sunny, windy;63;45;WNW;21;45%;25%;6

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;63;46;Partly sunny;73;48;SSW;7;34%;1%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer;74;54;Rain and a t-storm;77;46;SW;12;54%;88%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;51;37;A bit of rain;47;36;NNE;11;73%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;64;51;Spotty showers;64;50;W;5;81%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun;82;65;Some sun, a shower;81;65;ENE;8;56%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;54;47;Spotty showers;59;43;WNW;15;77%;88%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;58;39;Partly sunny;54;38;SW;10;68%;44%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;68;39;Partly sunny, mild;70;47;SSE;4;70%;12%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;58;48;Showers and t-storms;60;44;ESE;7;85%;93%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;83;68;Humid with sunshine;81;68;E;7;72%;13%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers around;86;64;A thunderstorm;84;65;NE;4;44%;74%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;45;Sunny and nice;66;49;WSW;8;52%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;76;54;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;NE;11;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;67;58;Sunny and pleasant;73;59;SE;14;68%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;65;Partly sunny;80;66;NNE;4;60%;34%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;82;Warm with some sun;96;82;SSE;11;68%;6%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;48;39;Very windy, a shower;50;24;NW;26;55%;56%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;92;77;A t-storm around;89;77;S;6;73%;78%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;37;28;Cloudy and cold;37;31;ENE;11;76%;35%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;Mostly sunny;74;64;N;10;87%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;72;54;Warm with sunshine;80;63;S;12;52%;25%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;75;An afternoon shower;89;75;S;5;78%;63%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;Hazy and hot;97;68;ESE;8;39%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;64;37;Increasing clouds;60;31;NNE;7;45%;26%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;74;Showers and t-storms;96;75;SSE;7;59%;74%;10

Dili, East Timor;P.M. showers, cooler;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;SW;5;73%;59%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;46;38;Clearing, a shower;45;36;NNE;14;79%;55%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;78;55;Partly sunny;87;58;N;7;29%;9%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Morning rain;62;52;Partly sunny;64;53;WNW;12;58%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;82;70;Becoming cloudy;82;70;SE;7;72%;44%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;77;59;A morning shower;77;55;E;5;66%;60%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;86;67;Partly sunny;83;67;ENE;10;55%;6%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and chilly;38;17;Sunny, but chilly;35;20;ENE;7;64%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;91;77;A morning shower;90;77;SSE;5;74%;79%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;78;69;Nice with sunshine;78;68;E;9;60%;13%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;70;Clouds and sun, nice;82;71;NE;4;68%;39%;8

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy, warm;102;74;Clouds and sun;100;73;SE;5;33%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, summerlike;98;62;Hazy and hot;96;66;NE;9;22%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and milder;55;44;Increasing clouds;65;52;S;6;60%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;W;10;70%;58%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and cooler;89;76;Sunny and pleasant;88;76;N;9;56%;3%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;79;59;Increasing clouds;77;59;SSE;5;66%;78%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;79;50;Sunny and very warm;84;51;NNE;4;21%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;97;76;Hazy sun;93;74;WSW;13;46%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;73;51;A stray t-shower;76;52;SSE;6;53%;51%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;71;Plenty of sunshine;100;70;NNW;14;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow;41;38;A touch of rain;51;43;SSE;7;82%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;86;71;Mostly sunny;86;71;NE;6;52%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;74;Clouds and sun;91;75;W;6;67%;78%;11

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;101;78;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;SSE;8;63%;57%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;NE;4;74%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;34;A t-storm in spots;55;31;ENE;7;48%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;SW;6;71%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;74;66;Turning sunny;74;66;S;7;74%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;56;49;Partial sunshine;61;49;SW;6;57%;18%;6

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;48;40;Showers around;46;38;NW;11;81%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Dense fog will lift;80;57;Mostly cloudy;77;58;S;5;55%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;89;77;A t-storm around;89;78;SSW;6;74%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with a shower;51;41;Partly sunny;56;40;W;13;44%;29%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;83;Mostly sunny;91;80;NW;6;64%;46%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;82;74;A couple of showers;85;76;ENE;4;78%;89%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;ENE;9;56%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;Sunshine, pleasant;76;54;SSE;5;53%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;76;48;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;NE;6;28%;4%;12

Miami, United States;Areas of low clouds;81;69;Cloudy with a shower;80;71;ENE;7;72%;55%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;42;32;A little p.m. rain;49;36;E;5;83%;87%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;88;79;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;SE;8;62%;9%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with sunshine;80;64;Mostly sunny;78;66;E;8;69%;15%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;48;27;Becoming cloudy;45;33;S;5;48%;64%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;34;24;Low clouds may break;38;34;SSE;5;74%;34%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;73;Hazy sunshine;90;73;W;7;67%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;77;58;A t-storm in spots;78;59;NNE;12;60%;55%;14

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;62;38;Sunshine;58;43;S;8;31%;19%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;71;48;Sunny and nice;73;51;WNW;7;51%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;31;9;Sunny, but cold;22;10;SSW;8;74%;25%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and cooler;65;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;SSW;7;46%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and chilly;39;16;Mostly sunny;38;19;N;3;51%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;43;24;Cloudy;47;28;SSW;12;53%;82%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;79;Decreasing clouds;85;78;NE;6;73%;66%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Partly sunny;91;75;NNW;13;57%;10%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;86;73;Low clouds;87;75;NE;8;67%;44%;4

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;50;39;Showers around;53;40;W;8;68%;86%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;93;64;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;59;ESE;11;55%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;95;76;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SSW;5;74%;64%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;NNE;12;76%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;89;67;Mostly sunny, nice;88;69;N;6;41%;27%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder with some sun;55;42;Spotty showers;51;40;W;6;81%;75%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;69;42;Increasing clouds;65;48;WSW;8;60%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;65;54;Cloudy, downpours;64;54;NNE;8;75%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;64;50;Turning sunny;65;49;ENE;8;69%;7%;7

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;ESE;7;73%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;43;32;Partly sunny;41;34;SSE;4;56%;55%;2

Riga, Latvia;Periods of snow;40;29;Periods of sun;40;31;E;3;74%;29%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;85;73;Mostly sunny;87;73;NE;6;64%;9%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;96;74;Partly sunny;86;67;NNE;11;13%;2%;10

Rome, Italy;A little p.m. rain;68;54;Heavy thunderstorms;60;45;SW;12;80%;87%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;36;14;Abundant sunshine;36;20;NE;6;59%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;High clouds;72;52;Low clouds breaking;67;52;WSW;7;86%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;82;63;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;ENE;10;61%;26%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;79;73;A shower in spots;81;73;NE;11;67%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny;79;64;N;6;64%;38%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;50;Partly sunny, nice;80;46;N;4;16%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;87;57;Sunny and nice;83;55;SW;4;41%;4%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;82;67;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;N;6;63%;17%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cold with rain;50;42;Partly sunny;60;43;ENE;6;61%;31%;5

Seattle, United States;A shower;56;44;Partly sunny;59;42;SSW;5;60%;28%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;72;47;Mostly sunny, mild;70;49;SW;6;48%;27%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;68;55;Some sun, pleasant;73;59;SSE;9;57%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNE;8;77%;75%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;67;42;Clouds and sun, mild;68;46;SSE;8;60%;25%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;71;Partly sunny;84;71;NE;5;55%;2%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but chilly;37;23;Periods of sun;38;26;E;5;57%;7%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;84;70;Not as warm;75;68;N;10;69%;55%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;84;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;65;ESE;16;49%;0%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;39;25;Periods of sun;37;25;E;8;67%;2%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;85;63;Partly sunny, warm;82;48;WNW;9;39%;63%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy, windy;57;43;Inc. clouds;53;39;SE;11;62%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;83;59;Not as warm;73;53;NW;11;16%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;A passing shower;67;57;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;NNE;8;53%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;74;57;Thunderstorms;79;52;SSW;12;39%;92%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;45;Plenty of sunshine;62;51;SSW;9;47%;7%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;44;31;Showers around;46;28;W;17;57%;84%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Brilliant sunshine;87;70;Clouds and sun, warm;87;57;NE;9;30%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;87;53;Partly sunny, cooler;71;50;WNW;13;53%;4%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;52;30;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;40;WSW;12;33%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;54;39;A thick cloud cover;54;39;E;4;52%;45%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;56;49;Spotty showers;61;43;WNW;12;70%;87%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, nice;87;72;Becoming cloudy;90;71;ENE;5;49%;36%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;47;27;A little p.m. rain;49;36;E;4;74%;87%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;56;37;Showers around;55;44;SE;10;75%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;65;60;Partly sunny, windy;69;54;SSE;24;81%;60%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;95;75;High clouds and warm;98;73;WSW;6;51%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler with rain;61;39;Inc. clouds;57;37;ENE;3;50%;36%;5

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit