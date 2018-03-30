Taiwan’s I-Mei’s is celebrating 84th birthday by improving the environment besides special sales

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s 84-year-old food brand is doing something differently to celebrate its birthday this year in addition to holding special sales—leading a group of people to clean up and beautify a stretch of river embankment in the city of Taoyuan.

I-Mei Foods Co is offering customers a 16% discount on all I-Mei made products to celebrate its 84th birthday, and the offer takes effect on March 30 (Friday) and will continue through April 1 (Sunday). But besides the generous offer, I-Mei also invited 20 to 30 of company staff members and about 100 people including adults and children from a local art and culture association to clean up Changan Park and the stretch of the Nankan River embankment near the Changan Bridge I-Mei has adopted since 2013, as well as planting 300 saplings of camellia, azalea and Osmanthus along the embankment.

As a result of the efforts, this section of the river embankment has gone from being pleasant to delightful.

According to I-Mei, it organized the activities on the company’s birthday to make the local environment cleaner and more livable as a way of expressing the company’s ongoing concern for the environment.

I-Mei was founded on March 30, 1934 at the former site of the Ta-An Hospital in Dadaocheng as a traditional Taiwanese confectionary. Due to the high quality of its products and the company's insistence to use healthy food materials and natural processes, I-Mei soon became a household name throughout Taiwan.