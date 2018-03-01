Taiwan motorcycle makers Gogoro and KYMCO compete with batteries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Motorcycle makers Gogoro and KYMCO are competing with each other in offering the most convenient ways of recharging the batteries of their electric models.

Gogoro on Friday presented its GoCharger Mobile, which it described as the world’s first mobile battery charging system.

Using it on its Gogoro 2 model, after one hour of charging, the motorcycle is ready for a distance of 15 kilometers, reports said. With six hours of charging, the battery would be 82 percent full, and all that was needed was for the rider to find a 110 Volt outlet to plug it in.

Gogoro also has fixed battery exchange points known as GoStations, which will be expanded from the 520 already existing on the west coast to the east coast within a year, company executives said Friday.

Last week, rival KYMCO, one of the biggest manufacturers of “traditional” non-electric motorcycles, also presented its “ionex” system for recharging and changing batteries.

Users can choose to recharge at home, at speedy recharging stations or with batteries rented out at special locations, allowing them to ride on for up to 200 km, the company said at its launch in Tokyo.