Air France cancels a quarter of flights amid strike over pay

PARIS (AP) — French airline Air France says a quarter of its flights have been cancelled due to a day-long strike over pay.

The company said in a statement that 20 percent of its long-haul flights were cancelled Friday as well as 30 percent of its medium-haul flights arriving and departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Air France recommends that passengers check their flights before going to the airport and has offered to change tickets for free.

The strike aims to put pressure on management to increase salaries by 6 percent.

It comes amid protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's economic changes — trains, planes, schools and other public services have been disrupted.