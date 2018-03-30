US consulate staff in St. Petersburg prepare to leave

A van leaves the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including
Employees enter the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, includ
Boxes are packed and ready for shipping as the Russian Consulate office closes in Seattle, Wash., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Russia's expulsion order o
People walk past the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, incl
The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. The U.S. flag is flown at half-mast to mourn victims of K
A policeman and security guards stand at the entrance of the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. Russia announced the exp
The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. The U.S. flag is flown at half-mast to mourn victims of K
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — U.S. consulate staff in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, are preparing to wind up operations after the Russian government ordered the consulate's closure.
Russia on Thursday announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, in response to mass expulsions of Russian diplomats by Western countries over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.
Russia also ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg.
An Associated Press reporter on Friday saw consulate staff carrying boxes from the building and loading them into a van. Several mini-vans drove out of the consulate while security also detained a man who threw a paper coffee cup at the building.