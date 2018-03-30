Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei Chinese Executive Chef Chan Kwok Wah presents a brand-new menu at Shang Palace

Having proudly received “The Plate” distinction from the MICHELIN Guide Taipei, Shang Palace of Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei offers you a good Cantonese gourmet experience with a brand-new menu presented by its newly appointed Chinese Executive Chef Chan Kwok Wah. By virtue of Chef Chan’s two-starred Michelin restaurant experience, the restaurant has successfully surpassed itself. The menu not only includes Shang Palace’s classic delicacies, but is mainly composed of Chef Chan’s creations, which are inspired by the vigorousness of spring and designed to bring guests both visual and gustatory enjoyment with colorful edible flowers and ingredients. Dishes are priced from NT$388+10% each. For reservations, guest may call (886 2) 7711 2080.