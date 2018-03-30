Kosovo intelligence chief fired after 6 Turks deported

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo's prime minister has fired his interior minister and the intelligence chief for deporting six Turks without his permission.

Ramush Haradinaj said Interior Minister Flamur Sefaj and the head of the country's intelligence service Driton Gashi had not informed him about their decision.

The Turks worked with a group of schools owned by Fethullah Gulen, a cleric who Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for an attempted coup two years ago.

According to Turkish media, they were considered members of the "terror group's branch in the Balkans."