Taiwan’s National Central University signs satellite accord with Airbus

Imagery from satellites will be used for agriculture and disaster prevention

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/30 17:10

National Central University signed a satellite imagery accord with Airbus Friday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Central University in Taoyuan City signed an agreement with Airbus Friday which will allow the direct reception of information from SPOT 6/7 satellites for use in disaster prevention and agriculture.

Thanks to the agreement, the university will be able to receive the imagery one to two hours faster than before, the Central News Agency quoted a university official as saying. In the case of an emergency, information could be found within half an hour, officials said.

The images would reach to a distance 3,000 kilometers from the university, including Guam, and reaching as far as the Chinese province of Gansu, Mongolia, Russia and Indonesia, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported.

The product from SPOT 6/7 could be compared with images supplied by Taiwan’s own Formosat satellites and would be offered free of charge to Taiwanese researchers.

Usage of the imagery would include agricultural research, earthquake prevention and rescue, and bird flu inspections, the reports said.
