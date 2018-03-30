Taiwan secures right to host International Air Safety Summit 2019

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 72nd edition of the International Air Safety Summit (IASS) will take place in Taipei from November 4 through 6 in 2019, the first of its kind to be held on the island, reported CNA.

The announcement was made at a ceremony on March 30 for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Wang Kwo-tsai, Political Deputy Minister of Ministry of Transportation and Communications and Chairman of China Aviation Development Foundation, and Mark Millam, Vice President of the U.S.-headquartered Flight Safety Foundation.

The 2019 IASS will see the participation of more than 350 representatives from 50 countries with backgrounds hailing from aviation authorities, airlines, aircraft manufacturers and maintenance service providers, reported Liberty Times.

Issues to be covered at the summit span aviation safety, training and practical solutions to management, human factors, and others.

According to Wang, the global aircraft maintenance industry has a market value of around NT$3 trillion (US$102.3 billion), of which Taiwan only accounts for a humble share of 2.2%. Local industry players include Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation, Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp., and Taiwan Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Co.

He hopes that through events like IASS, the island will be able to increase its international profile while showcasing to the world its prowess in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul.

On the part of Millam, he remarked that the annual meeting offers an opportunity for hundreds of aviation experts to exchange opinions and propose new directions for risk reductions. Citing statistics, he expressed concerns that there have been three aviation incidents in the first three months of the year, leading to 188 casualties.

As the Asia Pacific has always been a driving force behind the growth of global aviation industry, he believes countries in the region are ideal places to host the summit.