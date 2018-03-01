Fugitive Thai ex-premiers attend book event in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Thai Prime Ministers Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra, both fugitives overseas, attended a book event in Tokyo Thursday.

They were expected to travel to China on Sunday, while earlier this year they already visited Japan and Hong Kong, international media reports said.

Thaksin, one of Southeast Asia’s wealthiest tycoons, was deposed in a military coup in 2006 and left Thailand to avoid a corruption conviction two years later. He is believed to be living in Dubai, though he makes frequent trips overseas.

Yingluck fled Thailand last year just before being sentenced to five years in prison for negligence in managing state rice subsidies during her term as prime minister. She is believed to be applying for political asylum in Great Britain, reports said.

Both appeared at the publication of a book by Japanese politician Hajime Ishii and were introduced to the public.

Thaksin reportedly told the Asahi Shimbun that if elections were held in Thailand by next February as planned, the political party founded by his supporters, Pheu Thai, would win a landslide victory. Leaders of the country’s military government dismissed the claim.