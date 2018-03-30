Registration for 2018 Taipei 101 Run Up race opens March 30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Registration for the 2018 Taipei 101 Run Up race is open from Friday (March 30) to April 6 or earlier when the total number is full, according to event’s registration page.

The run-up event, co-organized by Taipei City Government and Taipei Financial Center Corporation, will take place on May 5 (Saturday). Participants will have to run up 91 floors of Taipei 101, which is equal to a total of 2,045 steps, according to the event's online introduction.

There will be three categories for this year—Elite, Individual, and Corporate Team.

The number of participants in the Elite category is set at 100, who are to be invited by the organizers.

For the Individual category, the entry limit is 4,000 persons, reportedly 1,000 more than the number of last year.

Elite runners are required to take part in two heats of the race: The starting order for the first heat (1F-35F) shall be arranged by the Towerrunning World Association (TWA). The starting order of the second heat (1F-91F) will be arranged according to the results of the first heat.

The top six overall male and female runners will be awarded cash prizes based on the accumulated points of both heats. The first prize is NT$114,000 (3,000 Euros). A NT$200,000 bonus cash prize will be awarded to the fastest runners who are able to set a new TAIPEI 101 Run Up record. The male record (10'29"32) was set by Paul Crake in 2005, while the female record (12'38"85) was set by Andrea Mayr also in 2005, according to the introduction.

To encourage the Taiwanese runners, the Taiwan’s male and female first place winners (either from the Elite or Individuals groups) will receive a NT$51,000 cash prize, the introduction said. If the Taiwan’s male and female first place winners are also the top six Elite winners, they will be awarded Taiwan Champion as well as Elite cash prizes at the same time, according to the introduction.

For more detailed information about the event, please visit the event introduction page.