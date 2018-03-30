Australia makes 4 changes for 1st game after scandal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Australia cricket team is facing one its toughest tests as it plays a series-deciding match against South Africa while still reeling from the ball-tampering scandal that has shredded the morale of the team.

Captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were all sent home from the tour and banned long-term for their roles in a plan to cheat in the last game in Cape Town.

South Africa has turned the series around to lead 2-1 ahead of the final test and Australia could now lose a series in South Africa for the first time since the end of apartheid.

The Australian players stood in a circle before play began on the first day on Friday to congratulate bowler Chadd Sayers as he was selected for his debut and awarded his test cap.

Sayers was one of four changes for Australia, three of them directly forced by the fallout from the tampering affair.

Opening batsmen Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns came in for Warner and Bancroft, and Peter Handscomb was in the team for Smith. Renshaw and Burns were flown in from Australia this week to help out. There was a fourth change, with Sayers in for fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

Tim Paine is the Australian captain.

South Africa won the toss and will bat first, and selected the same team that won by 322 runs in Cape Town as the ball-tampering scandal broke.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Matthew Renswhaw, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Chadd Sayers, Josh Hazlewood.