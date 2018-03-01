Taiwan President names new prosecutor-general

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday named Chiang Hui-ming (江惠民), the head of the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office Taichung branch, as the new prosecutor-general.

He will have to be approved by the Legislative Yuan, where Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party holds an absolute majority, before he can start his single four-year term.

Chiang was one of five contenders selected by the Prosecutors Association last January to succeed Yen Da-ho (顏大和), who retires on May 7. The president’s nomination of a successor was not bound by the list, but had to happen at least a month before the incumbent’s retirement, reports said.

Chiang, 63, fulfilled the legal requirement that a prosecutor-general has 10 years of experience, the Presidential Office said Friday, adding that he had graduated from the law department at National Taiwan University. The nation’s new top prosecutor also served in senior positions in Kaohsiung, Miaoli and Taichung, as well as having worked as vice minister at the Ministry of Justice, reports said.

During his 37 years as a prosecutor, he had also been active in judicial reform and taken part in a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ask the United States to remove Taiwan from a list of countries where the smuggling of illegal drugs was a major problem, CNA reported.

The Presidential Office said it had also passed on Chiang’s selection to the Legislative Yuan for review Friday.