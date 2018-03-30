2018 Xiuguluan River Rafting Triathlon in eastern Taiwan opens for registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Registration for the 2018 Xiuguluan River Rafting Triathlon, a special triathlon that includes rafting, cycling and running in scenic surroundings of Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, has begun and will last until May 4, according to the event registration site.

The race events, organized by Tourism Bureau's East Coast National Scenic Area, will take place on June 10 (Saturday). Participants of the Triathlon category will engage in 11K of rafting on Xiuguluan River, 12.6 K of road running and 44 K of cycling, according to the event registration site. There are also the categories of Triathlon Mixed Relay, Duathlon (rafting and running), Triathlon Team Championship, Duathlon Team Championship and the Raft Only, which is a new category for this year.

All Participants must be in good health to register for the race events, according to the registration page.

The event will start at the Xiuguluan River Visitor Center in Ruisui Township (瑞穗鄉), Hualien County. For more detailed information, please visit the registration page.

An instructional video for rafting on Xiuguluan River (video from East Coast National Scenic Area website)

Xiuguluan River (photo from East Coast National Scenic Area website)