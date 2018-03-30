Photo of the Day: High-rises and rice paddies in NW Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Spanish PhD student took this amazing photo contrasting urban towers with rice paddies on March 19 and posted it on the Facebook group Taiwan Photowalkers the next day.

The photographer, Juan Alberto Casado, 34, first noticed the amazing location from a train as he neared the city of Zhubei in northwestern Taiwan. He then decided to walk back to the spot from his home to catch another glimpse of the rice fields and because "it shocked me that they were so near the city itself (Zhubei)."

Once Casado got to the fields, he says he met an old couple working in them and he had a conversation with them about the plague of snails in the fields.

As for his inspiration for the photo Casado says, "I was impressed by the sunset over the buildings and looked for a place to show all my ideas and feelings together."



(Photo by Instagram user @theroadprovides)



(Photo by Instagram user @theroadprovides)



(Photo by Instagram user @theroadprovides)