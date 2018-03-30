  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/03/30 14:08
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Iannetta Col 1 4 0 3 .750
Martinez StL 1 4 2 3 .750
BAnderson Mia 1 3 1 2 .667
AGonzalez NYM 1 3 1 2 .667
Grandal LAD 1 3 0 2 .667
Hoskins Phi 1 3 1 2 .667
Nimmo NYM 1 3 2 2 .667
Plawecki NYM 1 3 2 2 .667
Russell ChC 1 3 1 2 .667
Cain Mil 1 5 0 3 .600
Peralta Ari 1 5 2 3 .600
Home Runs

; 12 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Lamb, Arizona, 4; Markakis, Atlanta, 3; Cespedes, New York, 3; FFreeman, Atlanta, 2; BAnderson, Miami, 2; Rosario, New York, 2; Knapp, Philadelphia, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; Martinez, St. Louis, 2; La Stella, Chicago, 2.

Pitching

Cishek, Chicago, 1-0; Jeffress, Milwaukee, 1-0; Corbin, Arizona, 1-0; Blach, San Francisco, 1-0; Syndergaard, New York, 1-0; Vizcaino, Atlanta, 1-0; 183 tied at 0-0.