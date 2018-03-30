|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Iannetta Col
|1
|4
|0
|3
|.750
|Martinez StL
|1
|4
|2
|3
|.750
|BAnderson Mia
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.667
|AGonzalez NYM
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.667
|Grandal LAD
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.667
|Hoskins Phi
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.667
|Nimmo NYM
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Plawecki NYM
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Russell ChC
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.667
|Cain Mil
|1
|5
|0
|3
|.600
|Peralta Ari
|1
|5
|2
|3
|.600
|Home Runs
; 12 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
Lamb, Arizona, 4; Markakis, Atlanta, 3; Cespedes, New York, 3; FFreeman, Atlanta, 2; BAnderson, Miami, 2; Rosario, New York, 2; Knapp, Philadelphia, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; Martinez, St. Louis, 2; La Stella, Chicago, 2.
|Pitching
Cishek, Chicago, 1-0; Jeffress, Milwaukee, 1-0; Corbin, Arizona, 1-0; Blach, San Francisco, 1-0; Syndergaard, New York, 1-0; Vizcaino, Atlanta, 1-0; 183 tied at 0-0.