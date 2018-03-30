Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|200
|020
|101—6
|11
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010—1
|2
|2
Severino, Green (6), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; J.Happ, Axford (5), Loup (6), D.Barnes (7), Oh (8), Clippard (9) and R.Martin. W_Severino 0-0. L_J.Happ 0-0. HRs_New York, Gardner (1), Stanton 2 (2). Toronto, Pillar (1).
___
|Houston
|101
|100
|010—4
|6
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
Verlander, Devenski (7), Peacock (8), Giles (9) and McCann; Hamels, Leclerc (6), C.Martin (7), Bush (8), Jepsen (9) and Chirinos. W_Verlander 0-0. L_Hamels 0-0. HRs_Houston, Springer (1), Marisnick (1).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|002
|00—2
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|200
|01—3
|5
|0
Odorizzi, Duke (7), Reed (8), Hildenberger (10), Rodney (10) and J.Castro; Bundy, O'Day (8), Brach (9), Givens (9), Bleier (11) and Joseph. W_Bleier 0-0. L_Rodney 0-0. HRs_Baltimore, Jones (1).
___
|Boston
|030
|000
|100—4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|06—6
|4
|0
Sale, M.Barnes (7), Kelly (8), C.Smith (8) and Vazquez; Archer, Pruitt (7), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_Pruitt 0-0. L_C.Smith 0-0. Sv_Colome (0). HRs_Boston, Nunez (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|530
|330—14
|14
|1
|Kansas City
|400
|000
|012—
|7
|9
|0
Shields, Infante (7), Avilan (8), Minaya (9), Bummer (9) and Castillo; D.Duffy, Boyer (5), Keller (6), Grimm (7), Hill (7), B.Smith (7), Flynn (7), Maurer (9), K.Herrera (9) and Butera. W_Shields 0-0. L_D.Duffy 0-0. HRs_Chicago, Davidson 3 (3), Abreu (1), Anderson 2 (2). Kansas City, Duda (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|020
|111
|000
|00—5
|13
|0
|Oakland
|000
|040
|100
|01—6
|12
|0
Richards, Wood (6), Bedrosian (7), Alvarez (7), Middleton (7), Johnson (9), Ramirez (10) and Maldonado; Graveman, Buchter (6), Petit (7), Treinen (9), Hatcher (11) and Lucroy. W_Hatcher 0-0. L_Ramirez 0-0. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (1), Cozart (1), Pujols (1). Oakland, Olson (1), Davis (1).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
|Seattle
|200
|000
|00—2
|6
|1
Kluber and Gomes; F.Hernandez, Altavilla (6), Rzepczynski (7), Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Marjama. W_F.Hernandez 0-0. L_Kluber 0-0. Sv_Diaz (0). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|310
|100
|300—8
|9
|2
|Miami
|103
|000
|000—4
|8
|2
Lester, Cishek (4), Duensing (6), Strop (7), Wilson (8), Montgomery (9) and Contreras; Urena, O'Grady (5), Guerrero (6), Steckenrider (7), Tazawa (8) and Wallach. W_Cishek 0-0. L_Urena 0-0. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (1), Schwarber (1), Happ (1).
___
|St. Louis
|020
|101
|000—4
|6
|1
|New York
|120
|050
|01—9
|12
|0
C.Martinez, Bowman (5), Cecil (5), Mayers (6), J.Hicks (7), Tuivailala (8) and Molina; Syndergaard, Gsellman (7), Swarzak (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Syndergaard 0-0. L_C.Martinez 0-0. HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (1), Molina (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|100
|004
|000—5
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|033—8
|9
|0
Nola, Milner (6), Garcia (6), Morgan (7), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Teheran, Brothers (6), Winkler (6), Moylan (8), S.Freeman (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers, K.Suzuki, Stewart. W_Vizcaino 0-0. L_Neris 0-0. HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (1). Atlanta, Albies (1), Markakis (1), Freeman (1).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000
|001—2
|10
|1
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
C.Anderson, Hader (7), Albers (8), Knebel (9), Jeffress (10), J.Barnes (12) and Pina; Richard, Yates (8), McGrath (8), Stammen (9), Hand (10), Cimber (12) and Hedges. W_Jeffress 0-0. L_Cimber 0-0. Sv_J.Barnes (0).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|000—1
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
Blach, Osich (6), Gearrin (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey; Kershaw, Chargois (7), Fields (8), Cingrani (9) and Grandal. W_Blach 0-0. L_Kershaw 0-0. Sv_Strickland (0). HRs_San Francisco, Panik (1).
___
|Colorado
|100
|001
|000—2
|9
|0
|Arizona
|300
|003
|20—8
|12
|0
Gray, Rusin (5), Oberg (6), Dunn (7), Ottavino (8) and Iannetta; Corbin, De La Rosa (6), Hirano (7), Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Salas (9) and Avila. W_Corbin 0-0. L_Gray 0-0. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (1), LeMahieu (1).