New Zealand vs. England scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Friday on the first day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval.
|New Zealand won the toss
|England, 1st Innings
Alastair Cook b Boult 2
Mark Stoneman c Latham b Southee 35
James Vince lbw b Southee 18
Joe Root b Southee 37
Dawid Malan lbw b Boult 0
Ben Stokes c Watling b Boult 25
Jonny Bairstow not out 97
Stuart Broad c Sodhi b Southee 5
Mark Wood b Southee 52
Jack Leach not out 10
Extras (2b, 5lb, 1w, 1nb) 9
TOTAL (for eight wickets) 290
Overs: 90. Batting time: 383 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-38, 3-93, 4-95, 5-95, 6-151, 7-164, 8-259.
Still to bat: James Anderson.
Bowling: Trent Boult 25-5-79-3, Tim Southee 23-6-60-5 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 17-4-44-0, Neil Wagner 20-5-69-0, Ish Sodhi 5-0-31-0.
Series: New Zealand leads 1-0.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.