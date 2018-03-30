New Zealand vs. England scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Friday on the first day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand won the toss England, 1st Innings

Alastair Cook b Boult 2

Mark Stoneman c Latham b Southee 35

James Vince lbw b Southee 18

Joe Root b Southee 37

Dawid Malan lbw b Boult 0

Ben Stokes c Watling b Boult 25

Jonny Bairstow not out 97

Stuart Broad c Sodhi b Southee 5

Mark Wood b Southee 52

Jack Leach not out 10

Extras (2b, 5lb, 1w, 1nb) 9

TOTAL (for eight wickets) 290

Overs: 90. Batting time: 383 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-38, 3-93, 4-95, 5-95, 6-151, 7-164, 8-259.

Still to bat: James Anderson.

Bowling: Trent Boult 25-5-79-3, Tim Southee 23-6-60-5 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 17-4-44-0, Neil Wagner 20-5-69-0, Ish Sodhi 5-0-31-0.

Series: New Zealand leads 1-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.