No Lillehammer return in 2026; bid seems more like for 2030

TOKYO (AP) — The man who organized the most popular Winter Olympics 24 years ago in the Norwegian ski resort of Lillehammer says it's too soon to return in 2026.

But watch for Lillehammer in 2030.

Gerhard Heiberg tells The Associated Press he's "a little sad" that Norway can't join the chase for 2026.

He adds "I think 2026 would have been best for us" but acknowledges organizers and politicians had too little time to work out details.

Bidders have until Saturday to let the International Olympic Committee know of their interest. In October, the IOC will trim the field to serious contenders and pick the host next year.

At least four serious bids are likely to be on the table: Calgary, Canada; Stockholm, Sweden; Sapporo, Japan; Sion, Switzerland. Interest might also come for Austria, Italy and Turkey.