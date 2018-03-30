  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/30 12:51
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000
Baltimore 1 0 1.000
New York 1 0 1.000
Toronto 0 1 .000 1
Boston 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Oakland 1 0 1.000
Houston 1 0 1.000
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Texas 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Houston 4, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 14, Kansas City 7

Seattle 2, Cleveland 1

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 0-0) at Texas (Fister 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.