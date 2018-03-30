All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Boston 76 48 17 11 107 253 196 26-7-5 22-10-6 16-5-2 x-Tampa Bay 77 51 22 4 106 275 221 27-9-2 24-13-2 16-8-2 x-Washington 77 46 24 7 99 243 225 27-9-2 19-15-5 15-7-3 x-Toronto 77 46 24 7 99 261 219 27-9-2 19-15-5 15-8-3 Pittsburgh 78 44 28 6 94 257 241 28-8-2 16-20-4 17-7-2 Columbus 78 44 29 5 93 227 212 25-12-2 19-17-3 14-10-3 Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232 19-13-6 20-12-8 12-7-6 New Jersey 77 40 28 9 89 232 232 20-14-4 20-14-5 14-9-2 Florida 76 39 29 8 86 231 231 23-11-3 16-18-5 14-7-3 Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244 18-15-6 16-17-5 9-11-5 N.Y. Rangers 77 33 35 9 75 223 248 21-15-4 12-20-5 9-11-4 N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279 17-17-4 15-18-6 11-12-2 Detroit 78 29 38 11 69 205 242 15-15-8 14-23-3 7-15-4 Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245 18-13-8 10-24-4 12-9-5 Ottawa 77 27 39 11 65 210 272 16-18-6 11-21-5 9-12-4 Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256 11-24-5 13-17-7 11-10-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Nashville 77 50 16 11 111 250 196 27-8-4 23-8-7 18-5-3 x-Winnipeg 77 47 20 10 104 257 206 30-7-2 17-13-8 14-9-2 x-Vegas 77 48 22 7 103 256 208 27-10-2 21-12-5 18-4-3 San Jose 78 44 24 10 98 241 214 24-11-3 20-13-7 21-4-3 Minnesota 77 43 24 10 96 238 217 26-6-8 17-18-2 13-11-1 St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198 24-15-0 19-13-5 10-10-3 Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190 20-14-3 22-14-4 12-11-4 Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208 22-10-5 17-15-8 13-7-7 Colorado 77 41 28 8 90 241 224 26-11-2 15-17-6 11-10-3 Dallas 78 39 31 8 86 220 215 25-12-3 14-19-5 11-14-0 Calgary 78 35 33 10 80 206 239 15-19-4 20-14-6 10-13-3 Edmonton 78 34 38 6 74 225 252 17-18-4 17-20-2 14-10-2 Chicago 78 32 36 10 74 223 240 18-17-5 14-19-5 8-11-3 Vancouver 78 29 40 9 67 203 249 14-18-6 15-22-3 8-17-1 Arizona 77 27 39 11 65 193 244 15-20-4 12-19-7 9-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Florida 3

Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 3, Vegas 2

Thursday's Games

Detroit 6, Buffalo 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Ottawa 3, Florida 2, OT

Nashville 5, San Jose 3

Minnesota 5, Dallas 2

Chicago 6, Winnipeg 2

Columbus 5, Calgary 1

Vancouver 2, Edmonton 1

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.