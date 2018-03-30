Oladipo comes through late to lift Pacers past Kings 106-103

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining, and the Indiana Pacers held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 106-103 on Thursday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 points, Thaddeus Young added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Darren Collison finished with eight points and nine assists against his former team to help the Pacers extend their winning streak to four.

Indiana remained percentage points behind fourth-place Philadelphia in the East.

Cyclone fences were erected around Golden1 Center and extra members of law enforcement in riot gear were lined up outside the arena in anticipation of a possible third day of protests over the fatal police shooting of Stephon Adams, an unarmed 22-year-old African-American who was shot in his grandparents' backyard on March 18 as police searched for a person suspected of attempting to break into several homes.

A funeral for Clark was held early Thursday afternoon and protestors held marches near the district attorney's office but did not make it to Golden1 Center. That was in contrast from previous marches when demonstrators surrounded the arena and prevented fans from getting inside.

The Pacers led 99-91 with 3 minutes left following a 12-5 run. Oladipo had eight points during the surge, including a pair of three-point plays.

After Buddy Hield scored seven consecutive points, Bogdanovic sank a pair two free throws for Indiana before Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovic — no relation to the Pacers player — hit a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left to pull the Kings within 104-103.

Oladipo, who struggled from the perimeter, then made his shots from the line.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Kings. Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Hield had 20.

Indiana fell behind in the second quarter but went on another big run to take a 61-58 halftime lead. Young led the surge with five points while former Kings starter Collison added a steal and layup.

Sacramento's Frank Mason hit a tying 22-foot jumper at the buzzer to end the third.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Young went to the locker room briefly in the second quarter after taking a hard foul from Sacramento's Skal Labissiere. ... Oladipo has made at least one steal in 59 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA and the sixth-longest in league history.

Kings: Cauley-Stein had 17 points in the first half. . Garrett Temple remains sidelined with a left ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Travel to Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Sunday.

Kings: Host Golden State on Saturday.