All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 76 48 17 11 107 253 196 x-Tampa Bay 77 51 22 4 106 275 221 x-Toronto 77 46 24 7 99 261 219 x-Washington 77 46 24 7 99 243 225 Pittsburgh 78 44 28 6 94 257 241 Columbus 78 44 29 5 93 227 212 Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232 New Jersey 77 40 28 9 89 232 232 Florida 76 39 29 8 86 231 231 Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244 N.Y. Rangers 77 33 35 9 75 223 248 N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279 Detroit 78 29 38 11 69 205 242 Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245 Ottawa 77 27 39 11 65 210 272 Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 77 50 16 11 111 250 196 x-Winnipeg 77 47 20 10 104 257 206 x-Vegas 77 48 22 7 103 256 208 San Jose 78 44 24 10 98 241 214 Minnesota 77 43 24 10 96 238 217 St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198 Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190 Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208 Colorado 77 41 28 8 90 241 224 Dallas 78 39 31 8 86 220 215 Calgary 78 35 33 10 80 206 239 Edmonton 78 34 38 6 74 225 252 Chicago 78 32 36 10 74 223 240 Vancouver 78 29 40 9 67 203 249 Arizona 77 27 39 11 65 193 244

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Florida 3

Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 3, Vegas 2

Thursday's Games

Detroit 6, Buffalo 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Ottawa 3, Florida 2, OT

Nashville 5, San Jose 3

Minnesota 5, Dallas 2

Chicago 6, Winnipeg 2

Columbus 5, Calgary 1

Vancouver 2, Edmonton 1

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.