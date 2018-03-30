Labor unrest mars countdown to Pilgrims' 400th anniversary

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts living history museum that depicts life at the time of the Pilgrims has reopened for the season with no end in sight for a yearlong labor impasse.

Since Plimoth Plantation closed for the winter after Thanksgiving, museum management has withdrawn its recognition of the union. Federal labor regulators have become involved and the largest teachers union in the state has asked its members to reconsider field trips to the Plymouth museum.

The dispute comes as the museum prepares for the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' 1620 arrival in the New World in two years.

Union representatives say workers want better job security, pay and safety, which in turn would enhance the visitor experience.

Management says it withdrew recognition of the union because that's what most workers wanted.