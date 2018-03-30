Taipei Fine Arts Museum to transform into contemporary arts park in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) will transform into a contemporary arts park in a project that will see the art center expanded to include spaces currently used for the "Pavilion of Aroma of Flowers" and "Expo Hall," reported CNA.

The two facilities, located in the Fine Arts Park, will be demolished and relocated, after which a TFAM No. 2 will be built in the underground of the area, according to plans.

The new arts hub is slated for completion in 2022.

Billed as a major cultural milestone for Taipei, the project is estimated to cost NT$5.3 billion, Deputy Mayor Lin Chin-rong noted in a press event announcing the initiative on March 29.

Following inauguration of the contemporary arts park, TFAM, with more than 30 years of history, will take on the role of a gallery dedicated to the collection, preservation, research and exhibition of artworks and archives by modern Taiwanese artists.

TFAM No.2, on the other hand, will become a platform showcasing modern art, promoting aesthetics education and fostering creation of modern art – thereby becoming a new art hub in Asia teeming with vibrant art activities.

An underground pathway will be built to connect the MRT Yuanshan Station and the second art museum. The outdoor area of the new contemporary arts park will serve to house interactive art installations and as well as recreational activities.

TFAM takes up a floor area of 24,169 square meters, while TFAM No. 2 will boast twice the amount of space at 48,000 square meters.