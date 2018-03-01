Taiwan President Tsai spends big on mochi in Hualien market 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first stop of President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) media tour around Hualien was the market this morning to buy mochi from Amis Mochi (阿美麻糬).

The President purchased over NT$4,000 (US$137) of mochi from Amis Mochi and encouraged members of the media to do the same. She laughed that "If you spend over NT$4,000, you can be more of a big shot than the President," according to CNA.



(CNA image)

Tsai is touring Hualien March 30 and March 31 to visit cultural landmarks after the recent earthquake and in attempts to reignite tourism in the area.

She will also visit Lala Ban (新社香蕉絲工坊), Dong Feng organic farm (東豐拾穗農場), and Fengli Park (富興村鳳梨公園). She plans to visit the Fengli park museum and ride the mini-train.



(CNA image)

Tsai is accompanied by Legislative Yuan representative Hsia Bi-kihm (蕭美琴) and Hualien County Magistrate Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁).

"Hualien has been under great duress since the earthquake. Everyone hopes that the city will make a fast recovery and quickly get industry up and running again," said Tsai.



(CNA image)