Two Taiwanese women trapped on Polish mountain after trying to climb it in sneakers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After attempting to scale the Tatra Mountains, the highest mountain range in Poland's Carpathian Mountains wearing only ordinary sneakers and a thin layer of clothing, two Taiwanese women became trapped at the 800 meter mark of Kasprowy Wierch, reported Liberty Times.

When the local search and rescue team arrived at the scene, the two had nearly frozen to death and could not even walk. One even had to be plucked off the mountain peak by medevac helicopter to receive medical attention.

According to media reports, the two women attempted to scale the mountain clad only in light clothing and sports shoes, but were trapped in heavy snow with their thin clothing offering little protection against the biting cold. Fortunately, a group of 14 tourists happened upon them and immediately informed rescue personnel.

When rescue workers from the Polish non-profit mountain rescue organization Tatrzańskie Ochotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe (TOPR) arrived on the scene, they found that the women were dressed like they were going for a stroll, and were not prepared for serious mountaineering in the snow.

The rescue workers said that when they found the two women, they were both experiencing hypothermia and one of them was unable to walk. They had to dispatch a helicopter to take one woman to the hospital for treatment, while the other had to be transported by a vehicle down the mountain.

The Tatra Mountains are a popular attraction during the winter months, where many people enjoy skiing or climbing. However, the temperatures are very cold and the mountains are extremely steep.

Officials remind would-be travelers to prepare the proper clothing and equipment for mountaineering in the snow, so as to avoid becoming trapped.